PM Modi to participate in youth festival in Puducherry on January 12

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: Puducherry postpones reopening of schools, colleges
Venkaiah Naidu urges Centre, state govts to go for solar power in buildings
Twenty children in Puducherry hospitalised after testing positive for Covid
Centre has decided to concede demand of statehood for Puducherry, says CM
India ranks 122nd on new Global Youth Development Index among 181 countries
-
: Prime Minister Narendra Modi would attend the five-day national youth festival in Puducherry beginning on January 12, said Home Minister of the Union Territory A Namassivayam here on Tuesday.
In a press release, the Minister said he has held discussions with officials on arrangements for the Prime Minister's visit which is his third in less than a year.
Modi was here on February 25 and on March 30, and addressed poll rallies during the run-up to the April 6 Assembly polls.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU