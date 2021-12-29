PM Modi to participate in youth festival in Puducherry on January 12

: Prime Minister would attend the five-day festival in beginning on January 12, said Home Minister of the Union Territory A Namassivayam here on Tuesday.

In a press release, the Minister said he has held discussions with officials on arrangements for the Prime Minister's visit which is his third in less than a year.

Modi was here on February 25 and on March 30, and addressed poll rallies during the run-up to the April 6 Assembly polls.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)