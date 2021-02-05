PM Modi to unveil postage stamp on Gujarat High Court on Saturday

-
ALSO READ
There should be discussion, presentation of views in Parliament: Modi
Modi in Kolkata for Bose's birth anniversary, to also visit Assam
Strong India following Netaji's footsteps, from LOC to LAC: Modi in Kolkata
Global challenge of Covid has given scope to innovate, says PM Modi
PM Modi visits National Library in Kolkata, pays floral tribute to Netaji
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually release a commemorative postage stamp on Gujarat High Court on Saturday as part of the institution's Diamond Jubilee celebrations.
An official release issued by the high court's Registrar said this on Friday.
The Gujarat High Court has completed sixty years of its establishment on May 1, 2020.
Though the PM was supposed to personally attend one of the events and scheduled to release the stamp as part of the Diamond Jubilee, the celebrations were postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak in Gujarat, the release said.
Now, the stamp will be released virtually by PM Modi on Saturday, it said.
"The Prime Minister has kindly consented to grace the function and do the honours of releasing the commemorative postage stamp of Diamond Jubilee of the High Court of Gujarat at 10.30 am on February 6, 2021," it said.
The function will be held through virtual mode, wherein the prime minister would also address the gathering, it added.
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court Justice Vikram Nath will also address the gathering through virtual mode, the release said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU