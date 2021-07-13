PM Modi to visit Varanasi on Thursday, will launch multiple projects

-
Prime Minister will visit Varanasi on July 15 and inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of multiple development projects worth over Rs 1,500 crore there.
Modi's visit to his Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh comes as political activities gather pace in the BJP-ruled state which goes to the assembly polls early next year.
In a statement, the PMO said that Modi will inaugurate various public projects and works, including a 100 bed MCH wing in BHU, multi-level parking at Godauliya, Ro-Ro Vessels for tourism development on river Ganga and three-lane flyover bridge on the Varanasi-Ghazipur Highway.
Projects worth around Rs 744 crore will be inaugurated. He will also lay the foundation stones of several projects and public works worth around Rs 839 crore.
These include the Centre for Skill and Technical Support of Central Institute of Petrochemical Engineering and Technology (CIPET), 143 rural projects under Jal Jeevan Mission and mango and vegetable integrated pack house in Karkhiyanv.
Modi will also inaugurate the International Cooperation and Convention Centre - Rudrakash, which has been constructed with Japanese assistance, the PMO said.
Thereafter, he will inspect the Maternal and Child Health Wing, BHU. He will also meet with officials and medical professionals to review the measures taken to combat Covid.
