Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm amid Opposition protests

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday amid protests by Opposition members on various issues including the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.
Soon after the House assembled for the day, Opposition members stormed into the Well and began protesting, displaying placards.
While some of the Opposition members were demanding sacking of Union Minister for Home Affair Ajay Mishra as his son Ashish Mishra is one of the accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, the Shiv Sena was demanding action in the matter pertaining to the alleged insult to Chhatrapati Shivaji in Karnataka.
Amid din, the House took up several questions during the Question Hour.
Speaker Om Birla repeatedly urged the members to maintain the decorum of the House and go back to their seats.
He adjourned the proceedings of the House till 2 pm as the Opposition refused to relent.
