India's crude oil production continues to slide; down 2% in November

-
ALSO READ
Oil on the boil: Prices, demand-supply dynamics, and the way ahead
India's crude oil production continues to fall, dips 3.2% in July
Crude oil prices can hit $100 a barrel in 2022, say analysts
Crude prices expected to remain elevated in medium term: HDFC Securities
Petrol, diesel prices hiked; more to come as crude nears $80/barrel
-
India's production of crude oil, which is refined to produce petrol and diesel, continued to decline in November, with lower output from state-owned firms leading to an over 2 per cent drop, official data released on Tuesday showed.
Crude oil production in November was 2.43 million tonnes, down from 2.48 million tonnes a year back and 2.5 million tonnes in October 2021.
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) produced 3 per cent less crude oil at 1.6 million tonnes in November due to delays in mobilising equipment at western offshore fields.
Oil India Ltd (OIL) produced 2,41,420 tonnes of crude oil in November, down from 2,43,200 tonnes a year back and 2,52,990 tonnes in October.
India is 85 per cent dependent on imports to meet its crude oil needs as domestic output is insufficient to meet demand.
During April-November - the first eight months of the current fiscal year - India's crude oil production fell 2.74 per cent to 19.86 million tonnes. ONGC produced 4.18 per cent less oil at 12.94 million tonnes.
Natural gas production was, however, 23 per cent higher at 2.86 billion cubic meters (bcm) in November, mainly due to output from newer fields in the KG-D6 block, operated by Reliance Industries Ltd and BP plc.
ONGC produced 5.28 per cent less gas at 1.72 bcm, while the output from eastern offshore - where KG-D6 is situated - jumped 1,251 per cent to 581.34 million cubic meters.
The data did not give individual field output.
Reliance-BP last year started gas production from newer fields in the KG-D6 block, and such output has contributed to the overall rise in availability in the country.
Delays in the mobilisation of equipment and the start of output from its eastern offshore fields due to COVID impacting supply chains were the main reasons listed for lower output by ONGC.
Gas production in April-November was 21.78 per cent higher at 22.77 bcm. ONGC produced 6.14 per cent less gas at 13.78 bcm, while eastern offshore output jumped 1,163 per cent to 4.46 bcm.
With the economy rebounding from COVID induced slowdown, fuel consumption has been on the rise, leading to higher crude processing at refineries.
Refineries processed 3.38 per cent more crude oil at 21.48 million tonnes in November and 11.7 per cent higher in April-November at 155.73 million tonnes.
Refineries operated at 102.7 per cent of their capacity in November as compared to 89.81 per cent a year back. During April-November capacity utilisation was 93.23 per cent as opposed to 83.42 per cent a year back.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU