PM Modi, WHO chief discuss ways to strengthen health sector

Prime Minister on Tuesday held talks with (WHO) Director-General Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus and discussed ways to further strengthen the health sector.

PM Modi today laid the foundation stone of the Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar, . PM Modi laid the foundation stone in the presence of the Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and chief Tedros.

"Always a delight to meet @DrTedros and exchange notes on further strengthening the health sector. He always cherishes the influence of Indian teachers on his life. And today, he got a lot of praise for his Gujarati skills too!" PM Modi tweeted.

"India is proud of be home to the @ Global Centre for Traditional Medicine. At a time when traditional medicine is picking popularity, this Centre will go a long way in merging the traditional with modern in the quest for a healthier planet," he said in a subsequent tweet.

Separately, PM Modi also interacted with Mauritius Prime Minister in Jamnagar today. "Glad to have interacted with my friend, PM @KumarJugnauth of Mauritius. His coming to Jamnagar today is a remarkable gesture," he said.

Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) will be the first and only global outpost centre for traditional medicine across the world. It will emerge as an international hub of global wellness.

