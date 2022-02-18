PM Narendra Mod hails Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as India's pride

-
ALSO READ
Mumbai airport records nearly 4-fold growth in passenger traffic in August
Lata Mangeshkar's nephew Adinath collects her ashes from Shivaji Park
Indian Cine Workers Association urges PM to ban 'Why I Killed Gandhi' movie
Maharashtra: No Covid vaccine jab, no salary, says Thane civic body
Mumbai: Tributes paid to martyrs on 13th anniversary of 26/11 attack
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as a "mahan mahanayak" or a great hero and pride of India as he paid glowing tributes to the Maratha warrior king on the eve of his 392nd birth anniversary.
He was speaking after virtually inaugurating two additional railway lines (5th and 6th) on the Thane-Diva section of the Central Railway and flagging off new suburban trains. "Tomorrow (Feb 19) is jayanti of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. I salute India's pride, India's identity and protector of her culture who was a great hero (mahan mahanayak)," he said. The Congress in Maharashtra has demanded that Modi apologise and seek forgiveness on Shiv Jayanti for his alleged anti-Maharashtra remarks made in context of the coronavirus pandemic. Congress workers have been told to send letters to Leader of Opposition in the assembly Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP to press their demand. The party, a constituent of the ruling MVA alliance, has accused the PM of "insulting" Maharashtra in Parliament by calling its people "spreaders of COVID-19".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU