PM Narendra Modi inaugurates three projects in Gujarat

-
ALSO READ
Siddaramaiah hits out at PM on birthday, calls it National Unemployment Day
We need to strengthen the poor to end poverty, says PM Narendra Modi
Modi holds telephonic talks with Bhutan's King, Lankan president, PM
India-Japan summit likely next month, to focus on boosting trade ties
Like other products, Indian media also needs to go global: PM Narendra Modi
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
inaugurated three projects in Gujarat- one each related to farmers' welfare, healthcare and tourism development- via video link from New Delhi on Saturday.
Modi launched 'Kisan Suryodaya Yojana' aimed at providing day-time electricity to the farmers in the state for irrigation and farming purposes.
He also inaugurated Paediatric Heart Hospital at the U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad, developed at an investment of Rs 470 crore by the state'e health and family welfare department.
Besides, he launched a 2.3 km-long ropeway project on Mount Girnar near Junagadh city a major pilgrimage site here. It is being touted as the longest temple ropeway in Asia.
During his address, Modi slammed the opposition over the delay in completion of the ropeway project.
"Had they not created hurdles in Girnar ropeway, it would not have got stalled for so many years. People and tourists should have got the benefit a long back," he said.
"As a country, we should think of the loss to the people of the nation when such projects (Girnar ropeway) of public importance are stalled for a long time," he added.
On the Kisan Suryodaya scheme, Modi said, "Farmers should save water and adopt the mantra 'per drop, more crop'.
"Now as farmers will get electricity during the day, they should also emphasize on saving more water," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU