A policy should be made to control price hike, says Mamata Banerjee

Accusing the Centre of not doing anything to control price rise of fuel and other essential commodities, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday insisted that a policy should be made to arrest the hike.
She claimed that the economic situation in the country was going from bad to worse, and expressed apprehension that states might not be able disburse salaries to employees in the days to come.
Banerjee also urged the Union government to pay states their GST dues.
The CM, continuing her tirade against the Centre, said that the BJP-led government should find ways to rein in prices instead of using the CBI and ED to harass politicians.
