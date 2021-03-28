PM Narendra Modi thanks listeners as 'Mann ki Baat' completes 75 episodes

Prime Minister on Sunday thanked listeners for their continued support as the monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat' reached the milestone of 75 episodes.

At a time when India is looking forward to marking our Amrut Mahotsav, the radio programme has completed its 75 episodes on March 28, PM Modi said.

"It seems like just yesterday when in 2014 we began this journey called I want to thank all listeners and those who have given inputs for the programme. During this journey, we have discussed a wide range of subjects. We all have learnt so much. Diverse topics have been covered," PM Modi said.

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address to the nation, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.

It broadcast on the entire network of AIR ( All India Radio) and Doordarshan and also on the AIR News website www.newsonair.com and newsonair Mobile App.

