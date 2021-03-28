Jharkhand: Explosion in Giridih, four members of family dead in accident

Four persons of a family lost their lives in an at their residence in Tisri Station limits on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, Superintendent of of the station, Amit Renu said that the cause of the is yet to be ascertained.

"Four persons of a family lost their lives in an at their residence in Tisri Station limits. The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained. Prima facie it appears to be a cylinder blast," he said.

Further probe is underway.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)