PM Narendra Modi to address WEF's virtual Davos Agenda Summit tomorrow

Prime Minister will address the World Economic Forum's online Davos Agenda Summit on Thursday during which he will be speaking on a wide range of subjects, including India's reform trajectory and increased usage of technology.

The Davos Dialogues agenda marks the launch of the World Economic Forum's great reset initiative in the post-COVID-19 world.

Prime Minister Modi will address the World Economic Forum's Davos Dialogue on January 28 via video conferencing, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

More than 400 top industry leaders from across the globe will attend the session, wherein the prime minister will be speaking on the Fourth Industrial Revolution-using technology for the good of humanity.

The prime minister will also be interacting with CEOs during the event.

"Will be addressing the @wef's #DavosAgenda at 5:30 PM tomorrow, 28th January," Modi tweeted.

Looking forward to speaking on a wide range of subjects relating to India's reform trajectory, increased usage of technology and other issues, he said.

The ongoing online summit has been addressed so far by Chinese President Xi Jinping, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron and Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu, among other global leaders.

