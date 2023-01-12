PM to flag off Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat train on Jan 15

Prime Minister will virtually flag off a between Secunderabad and on January 15, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy has said.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Kishan Reddy would be present at the Secunderabad railway station here for the inaugural service.

"Prime Minister will virtually flag off the prestigious from Secunderabad Railway Station on 15th January at 10.00 AM as a gift to the Telugu people on the occasion of Sankranti," Kishan Reddy said in a release on Wednesday night.

The eighth in the country will run between Secunderabad and in approximately eight hours.

The intermediate stops envisaged for the train include Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada and Rajahmundry, the release added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)