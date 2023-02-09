PM to reply on Motion of Thanks to President's address in RS at 2 pm today

Prime Minister will reply to the to the President's Address at 2 pm in on Thursday during the ongoing Budget Session of the Parliament.

"Reply by the Prime Minister will be at 2 pm tomorrow," said Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar after the last speaker spoke on the motion on Wednesday.

The debate on the to the President's Address in concluded on Wednesday.

President Droupadi Murmu had addressed the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on January 31, the first day of the Budget Session.

In her maiden address to the joint sitting of Parliament, Droupadi Murmu while touching upon several issues in her address, including defence, space, women empowerment, and the importance of public involvement during the 'Amrit Kaal' to build a developed India said that the country had a government that was "stable, fearless, decisive", working for all classes without any discrimination and giving thrust to 'virasat' (heritage) as well as 'vikas' (development). Murmu spoke of the government's relentless fight against corruption, the "biggest enemy of democracy and social justice".

However, the opposition criticised the President's address.

Earlier in the day, Modi replied to the in Lok Sabha, saying that President gave direction to the nation in her visionary address to both Houses.

"Her address inspired the 'Nari Shakti' (women power) of India and gave a boost to the self-confidence of India's tribal communities while instilling a feeling of pride among them. She gave a detailed blueprint of 'Sankalp se Siddhi' of the nation", the Prime Minister said.

He also talked about the work done by his government and said that there is positivity and hope towards India at a global level and the reforms were not carried out of compulsion but by conviction.

He said India is the mother of democracy, constructive criticism is vital for a strong democracy and criticism is like a 'shuddhi yagya'.

The Prime Minister took veiled digs at Rahul Gandhi who had made a sharp attack on the government over the Adani issue in his speech during the debate on Tuesday and said some speeches made on Tuesday were lauded by their ecosystem.

"I was watching yesterday. After the speeches of a few people, some people were happily saying, "Ye hui na baat." Maybe they slept well and couldn't wake up (on time). For them it has been said, "Ye keh keh ke hum dil ko behla rahe hain,wo ab chal chuke hain, wo ab aa rahe hain"," PM Modi said.

Rahul Gandhi was not present in the House when Prime Minister made his initial remarks. He later reached Lok Sabha.

PM Modi also referred to remarks of Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury about the President for which he had later apologised.

"When Preisdent's Address was going on, some people avoided it. A tall leader even insulted the President. They displayed hatred against ST. When such things were said on TV, the sense of hatred deep within came out. Attempt was made to save oneself after writing a letter later," PM Modi said.

The Lok Sabha adopted the motion of thanks to the President's address after PM Modi's reply.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi later said that PM Modi did not answer questions pos ed to him during the debate and alleged that he was "protecting" industrialist Gautam Adani.

"I am not satisfied with the PM's speech. However, it has revealed the truth. His speech had nothing about an inquiry (into the Adani Group in the wake of the Hindenburg report). It's clear that the PM is protecting him (Gautam Adani)," he said.

"The PM, in his speech' did not answer any (of his) questions. He was shell-shocked. I did not raise any difficult questions. They were simple questions that he dodged," the Congress leader added.

Earlier during the debate, union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Kiren Rijiju refuted allegations made by Rahul Gandhi.

The opposition parties kept up their demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Hindenberg-Adani row and some MPs staged a walkout during Prime Minister's reply.

Targeting the opposition, PM Modi said instead of constructive criticism, some people indulge in compulsive criticism.

With the opposition parties accusing the government of misusing probe agencies, PM Modi took a dig at them and said Enforcement Directorate is behind their unity.

"A lot of things were said in the House about the probe agencies. I had thought that the people of the country and the results of the elections would bring such people to one stage. But that did not happen. They should thank ED that due to it they have now come together," he said.

PM Modi also hit back at Rahul Gandhi's jibe that there should be a study by institutes such as Harvard of how the Adani group's wealth had seen a steep rise under a particular government.

"Some people here have a craze for Harvard studies. During Covid, it was said that there will be a case study on the devastation in India. Over the years an important study has been done at Harvard and the subject of the study is the 'Rise and fall of India's Congress Party'," he said.

"Those who are drunk in arrogance and think that only they have the knowledge, feel that only by abusing Modi will be a way out...Only through false, nonsensical mudslinging on Modi will a path be paved. It has been 22 years, and they still have a misapprehension," PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister said that the people's trust in him was not due to the newspaper headlines but hard work.

"Trust in Modi was not born out of newspaper headlines, not through faces on TV. (I have) given my life, every moment of mine for the people of the country, for the glorious future of the country. People's trust in Modi is beyond their understanding," he said.

He listed the scams and controversies during Congress-led UPA rule and said that the decade was full of scams.

"When something good happens, their sadness increases. In the history of the country's independence, 2004-2014 was full of scams. Terror attacks took place across the country in those 10 years," he said.

"When the technology was progressing, they were stuck in 2G. Mauka Musibat Mein. In 2010, there were the Commonwealth games which was an opportunity to present Indian youth capability but again it was Mauka Musibat Mein. The coal scam came to the fore. Nobody can forget the 2008 Mumbai attack. But they did not have the courage to attack terrorism because of which the terrorists' morale was boosted," the Prime Minister added.

Stepping up the attack, he said that converting every opportunity to trouble became the UPA government's identity.

"There were terror attacks in every part of India from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. India's capability is being recognised and people's capabilities are coming to the fore. The country was capable earlier also but between 2004-2014, it lost that opportunity. This became the UPA's identity, it converted every opportunity into trouble," he said.

He said there is peace in Jammu and Kashmir and people can go easily.

"Those (referring to Rahul Gandhi who recently concluded Bharat Jodo Yatra in J-K) who came back from J-K recently must have seen how easily you can go in J-K. I too had gone on a yatra to Jammu and Kashmir with the resolve to unfurl the Tricolour at Lal Chowk. Terrorists had put up posters and said 'Dekhte hain, kisne maa ka doodh piya hai jo Lal Chowk aake Tiranga phehra paaye,'" he said.

"That day on January 24, at a public rally, I had said, "Terrorists pay heed. On January 26, sharp at 11 am, I will reach Lal Chowk without security and a bulletproof jacket. Faisla Lal Chowk pe hoga, kisne apni maa ka doodh piya hai". Then I unfurled the Tricolour at Lal Chowk.

"J-K has broken various records in the field of tourism after decades. The festival of democracy is being celebrated in J-K. Today, there is a successful campaign of Har Ghar Tiranga. Some people used to say that there is a danger of disruption in peace due to the Tricolour. Look at the time, even those people participated in the Tiranga Yatra," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)