19 Indian universities among top 200 in QS Asia Universities Ranking 2023
PM to visit Indonesia, G20 to see formal announcement of India's presidency

Topics
Narendra Modi | Indonesia | G20 summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Indonesia for the G20 summit next week where a formal announcement will be made of India's Presidency of the forum.

PM Modi unveiled the logo, theme and website of India's G20 Presidency via video-conferencing here on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering, he said India will preside over the G-20 Summit from December 1 and said that it is a historic opportunity for the country.

The Prime Minister said G-20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation representing around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the worldwide trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

Calling this a momentous occasion, the Prime Minister said the Presidency of G-20 during the year of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is a matter of pride for every Indian. The Prime Minister expressed happiness over the growing interest and activities about the G-20 and related events.

"Next week, I will go to Indonesia. Formally, there will be an announcement that India will get the presidency of G20," he said.

The G20 summit will take place on November 15-16 in Indonesia.

Highlighting the contributions of the citizens in the launch of the G-20 logo, the Prime Minister said that the government received thousands of creative ideas for the logo. He thanked everyone for their support and said that these suggestions are becoming the face of the global event.

Noting that the G-20 logo is not just any logo, the Prime Minister said that it is a message, a feeling that runs in India's veins.

"I congratulate countrymen on the historic occasion of India's G20 Presidency. 'Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam' is the signature of India's compassion for the world. Lotus portrays India's cultural heritage and faith in bringing the world together," he said.

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 07:02 IST

`
