Pokhriyal launches world's most affordable Covid-19 diagnostic kit by IIT-D

Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister on Wednesday virtually launched the world's most affordable RT-PCR based COVID-19 diagnostic kit "Corosure" developed by IIT Delhi, and approved by the and DCGI.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that "Corosure"-- COVID-19 Diagnostic Kit developed by is a step towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a self-reliant India, read a release.

He said that the country requires cheap and reliable testing which can help to control the pandemic.

"The Corosure Kit has been developed indigenously and is much cheaper than other kits. Our Prime Minister has always been encouraging the youth of the country to come forward and ensure a healthier India especially in the times of COVID 19 pandemic with their innovative research. The kit has received approval with the highest score and DCGI approved with a very high sensitivity and specificity," Pokhriyal said.

He said that the affordable detection kit will help the country amid the ongoing crisis.

Pokhriyal stated that "Corosure", the probe-free diagnostic kit has been manufactured by Delhi NCR-based Newtech Medical Devices.

The minister appreciated that a leading educational institution under MHRD and a private company have joined hands during this epidemic in the interest of the nation.

Pokhriyal informed that the diagnostic kit developed by IIT Delhi, which will be now available for use by the authorised testing labs with this launch, will significantly bring down the cost of COVID-19 RT-PCR testing.

"The base price of the RT-PCR assay is Rs 399. Even after adding the RNA isolation and laboratory charges, the cost per test will be considerably cheaper compared to currently available kits in the market," the release said.

The minister said that has given license to 10 companies to manufacture COVID-19 diagnostic kit using the technology developed by its researchers.

MoS for HRD Sanjay Dhotre, Secretary, Higher Education, Amit Khare and senior officials of the Ministry were present during the launch.

