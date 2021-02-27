Police, Army foil Maoists' terror plot, deactivate 83 IEDs in Bihar's Gaya

-
ALSO READ
4 Naxals arrested, arms and ammunition seized in Jharkhand: Police
Security forces detect IED in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district
Telangana extends ban on Communist Party of India (Maoist) for another year
7 IEDs planted by Maoists defused in Odisha's Malkangiri district: BSF
460 Naxals killed, 161 security personnel dead since 2018: RTI data
-
A joint operation launched by the Bihar police and the Army averted a major terror attack planned by the Maoists near the Chakrabandha police station area in Naxal-affected Gaya district in Bihar. The security forces recovered and disabled 83 IEDs planted on the road.
A police official on Saturday said an operation was carried out by the security forces against the Maoists on Friday in the border areas of Aurangabad and Gaya districts.
As many as 83 landmines planted by the Maoists in the Chakrabandha forest across 150 metres were recovered which were later disabled.
205 Commando Battalions for Resolute Action (CoBRA), the 159th and 47th battalions of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were involved in this operation.
Three improvised explosive devices (IEDs) weighed 20 kg while 71 IEDs weighed 10 kg and 9 IEDs weighed 5 kg each. The recovered IEDs contained 815 kg of explosive ammunition.
All IEDs were mounted in consecutive series. Electrical wires have also been recovered at the site.
--IANS
mnp-anm/khz/bg
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU