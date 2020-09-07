Security forces detect IED in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district

Security forces averted a militant attack by detecting an improvised explosive device (IED) in Jammu and Kashmir's district on Monday morning, police said.

A joint patrolling party of the forces detected the IED concealed in a sand bag on the Sopore- road in the Drugmulla area, a police official said.

The IED was apparently planted by militants to target security personnel who frequently use the road, he said.

A bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot which destroyed the IED workout causing any damage, the official added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)