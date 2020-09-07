JUST IN
Security forces detect IED in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district

Security forces averted a militant attack by detecting an improvised explosive device (IED) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Monday morning, police said

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Representative image

Security forces averted a militant attack by detecting an improvised explosive device (IED) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Monday morning, police said.

A joint patrolling party of the forces detected the IED concealed in a sand bag on the Sopore-Kupwara road in the Drugmulla area, a police official said.

The IED was apparently planted by militants to target security personnel who frequently use the road, he said.

A bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot which destroyed the IED workout causing any damage, the official added.

First Published: Mon, September 07 2020. 12:01 IST

