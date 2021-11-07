Police constable shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar's Batamaloo area

-
ALSO READ
Mobile internet to be restored in J&K's Srinagar, Budgam by 7 pm today
1 Pak terrorist killed, another captured in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir
Top LeT commander among two terrorists killed in Shopian encounter
Militant who shot at cop killed in encounter in Jammu & Kashmir's Pulwama
Weekend Covid curfew lifted from eight districts, restrictions eased in J-K
-
A policeman was shot dead by terrorists in the Batamaloo area of the city on Sunday, officials said.
He was identified as Constable Tausif Ahmad, they said.
"At about 8 pm, terrorists fired upon JKP Constable Tausif Ahmad near his residence at SD Colony, Batamaloo," the officials added.
They said the cop was critically injured and was taken to the SMHS hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.
The area has been cordoned off, and a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers, the officials added.
Meanwhile, the National Conference (NC) condemned the attack.
Unequivocally condemn the cowardly & dastardly attack on 29-year-old policeman in Batmaloo, Srinagar in which he lost his life. No words of condemnation would be enough! May Allah grant him a place in Jannat. Our hearts go out to his family and friends at this time of grief, the party tweeted.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU