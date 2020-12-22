Police issues night curfew orders for 15 days in Pune from tonight

After the Maharashtra government on



Monday declared night in municipal corporation areas in the state, the police imposed in the city from Tuesday night.

It will be in force between 11 pm to 6 am from the night of December 22 to January 5, said the order issued by Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and order) Ravindra Shisave.

Essential services and goods have been excluded from the night curfew, he added.

Ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations, the state government has declared night in municipal corporation areas as a precautionary step amid growing concerns over a new variant spreading in Britain.

