Business Standard

Police issues night curfew orders for 15 days in Pune from tonight

Curfew will be in force from December 22, 2020 to January 5, 2021

Topics
Pune | Curfew

Press Trust of India  |  Pune 

A general view of the deserted market after authorities imposed 60 hours curfew in the state due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad on Saturday.
Representative Image

After the Maharashtra government on

Monday declared night curfew in municipal corporation areas in the state, the Pune police imposed curfew in the city from Tuesday night.

It will be in force between 11 pm to 6 am from the night of December 22 to January 5, said the order issued by Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and order) Ravindra Shisave.

Essential services and goods have been excluded from the night curfew, he added.

Ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations, the state government has declared night curfew in municipal corporation areas as a precautionary step amid growing concerns over a new coronavirus variant spreading in Britain.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, December 22 2020. 23:01 IST

