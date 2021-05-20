Police seeks five more days of Kalra's custody in black marketing case

-
ALSO READ
Police arrests Navneet Kalra in oxygen concentrator black marketing case
Vaccine should be available in open market by year-end: AIIMS director
Delhi Police recover over 100 oxygen concentrators from two restaurants
Delhi's AIIMS to test, quarantine only symptomatic health care workers
Staff shortage: AIIMS discontinues contact tracing of exposed workers
-
The Delhi Police on Thursday asked a court here to grant five more days of custody of businessman Navneet Kalra to interrogate him for allegedly hoarding life-saving oxygen concentrators and selling them at inflated prices in black market.
The Crime Branch produced Kalra before Metropolitan Magistrate Akanksha Garg of Saket Court at the end of the three days of his police custody.
The accused has also filed bail application in the case, which will come up for hearing along with the application of police seeking his further remand.
During a recent raid, 524 oxygen concentrators were recovered from Khan Chacha, Town Hall, and Nege & Ju restaurants owned by Kalra.
The absconding restaurateur was nabbed from Gurugram on May 16 night and formally arrested the next day.
During the three-days custodial interrogation, the police took Kalra to the three upscale restaurants owned by him in Khan Market and Lodhi Colony.
He was also taken for the mandatory medical examination.
The police claimed that the concentrators were imported from China and were being sold at an exorbitant prices of Rs 50,000 to 70,000 a piece as against its cost of Rs 16,000 to Rs 22,000.
The concentrators are a crucial medical equipment used for COVID-19 patients and are on high demand amid the second wave of the pandemic.
On May 5, a case was registered against Kalra under Section 420 (cheating), 188 (disobedience to order promulgated by public servant), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, Essential Commodities Act and Epidemic Diseases Act.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also registered a money laundering case against him.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU