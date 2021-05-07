Delhi Police recover over 100 oxygen concentrators from two restaurants

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: US sends consignment carrying 545 oxygen concentrators to India
UK to send vital medical equipment to India to fight against Covid crisis
Make rational use of medical oxygen, ensure no wastage: Centre to states
Covid-19: Delhi sees surge in demand for oximeters, oxygen concentrators
Silicon Valley veteran Vinod Khosla pledges $10 million to Indian hospitals
-
The Delhi Police conducted raids at two restaurants in the national capital and recovered over 100 oxygen concentrators, used for treatment of COVID patients, officials said on Friday.
According to the police, 96 oxygen concentrators were recovered from Khan Chacha Restaurant and nine were seized from Town Hall restaurant, both situated in the Khan Market area.
The recovery of over 100 oxygen concentrators comes after the arrest of four men -- Gaurav, Satish Sethi, Vikrant and Hitesh from south Delhi's Lodhi Colony area on Wednesday for allegedly indulging in black marketing of oxygen concentrators.
After the arrest of the four men, the police had recovered 419 oxygen concentrators that were meant to be sold in black market.
Police said during interrogation, Hitesh disclosed that they were hoarding oxygen concentrators in these restaurants following which raids were conducted at the joints at the Khan Market area and the equipments were recovered.
The owner of these two restaurants is a man named Navneet Kalra, police said, adding that his involvement is being investigated.
Kalra also owns another restaurant where police had conducted raids and recovered oxygen concentrators on Wednesday.
Earlier, the police had said that Nege Ju Restaurant and Bar in central market Lodhi Colony was found open on Wednesday.
A man was found working on a laptop at the restaurant who was later found taking online orders for oxygen concentrators, police had said earlier.
Police had searched the restaurant premises and recovered 32 boxes of oxygen concentrators, one box of thermal scanner and one box containing N 95 masks, the officer had said.
"A case was registered and four accused persons were arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur had said.
During interrogation, the accused disclosed about their warehouse in Chhatarpur, following which a search was conducted and 387 more units of oxygen concentrators were recovered which were being sold at exorbitant prices in black market, the DCP had said.
Invoices of these oxygen concentrators were recovered. MRP stickers displaying a price of Rs 69,999 per concentrator were also recovered.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU