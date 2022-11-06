JUST IN
Business Standard

Prashant Bhushan joins Rahul Gandhi in Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana

The Wayanad MP will address a public meeting on Monday in Kamareddy district

Topics
Prashant Bhushan | Rahul Gandhi | Indian National Congress

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Advocate Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference at the Press Club of India, in New Delhi.
File Photo: Prashant Bhushan

Activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan on Sunday joined the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on its 60th day in Telangana.

Manda Krishna Madiga, leader of Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti (MRPS), an outfit fighting for categorisation of SCs, also joined the rally which resumed this morning from Alladurg in Medak district, party sources said.

"It is the 60th Day of #BharatJodoYatra and it began like every morning with Pyari Jan of the Seva Dal from Mysuru leading the singing of the National Song, Dhwaj Geet, & National Anthem. Today we move from Medak to Kamareddy district," Congress General Secretary, incharge, Communications, Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

Addressing a gathering at Peddapur village in Medak district on Saturday, Gandhi alleged that unemployment and price rise were rampant since 2014 in the country.

The foot march entered the state on October 23 and the Telangana leg would conclude on Monday, sources added.

The Wayanad MP will address a public meeting on Monday in Kamareddy district.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra began on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, November 06 2022. 09:55 IST

