'Precautions have been taken': Karnataka CM after IMD predicts heavy rains

After India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rains in Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said all necessary precautions have been taken after speaking to district Deputy Commissioners respectively.
Speaking to ANI, the Chief Minister said, "As per IMD, heavy rain is predicted in Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada. All necessary precautions have been taken after speaking to Deputy Commissioners."
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) deployed in Kodagu, Karwar, and Udupi, Bommai said.
He further said the instructions given to stop prevent sea erosion, evacuate people living in low-lying places with common landslide occurrences and also to keep roads clear.
"Our teams are prepared with all equipment," he added.
With a red alert issued by IMD amid heavy rains in Udupi, the district's Deputy Commissioner Kurma Rao M declared a holiday for Anganwadi schools and colleges on Thursday.
Tourists and fishermen are advised not to go to beaches and sea areas.
Along with Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Dr Sateesha BC and Uttara Kannada DC Dr Rajendra K.V, Hassan DC R Girish also announced a holiday for Anganwadi schools and colleges in Alur, Arakalagud and Sakleshpura in Karnataka.
Earlier on Wednesday, one person died in a landslide that took place at Panjikal village of Bantval in Dakshina Kannada district, Deputy Commissioner said.
Three people have been rescued, out of which one is in critical condition and has been admitted to hospital, he said.
As per Rishikesh Sonawane, Police Superintendent, Dakshina Kannada, the death toll has risen to 3 and one is under treatment.
