President Kovind, Modi pay tribute to S RadhaKrishnan on Teacher's Day

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday paid homage to former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his 132nd birth anniversary on the occasion of Teachers' Day.

"President Kovind paid floral tributes to Dr S. Radhakrishnan, former President of India, on his birth anniversary at Rashtrapati Bhavan," a tweet from the official Twitter handle of Rashtrapati Bhavan read.

In a series of tweets, PM Modi said: "We remain grateful to the hardworking teachers for their contributions towards shaping minds and building our nation. On Teachers' Day, we express gratitude to our teachers for their remarkable efforts. We pay tributes to Dr. S. Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti."

"Who better than our knowledgeable teachers to deepen our connect with our nation's glorious history. During the recent Mann Ki Baat, I had shared an idea of teachers teaching students about lesser known aspects of our great freedom struggle," Modi said attaching a video from his monthly radio broadcast programme.

"Tributes to an iconic thinker and erudite scholar, former President Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti," Home Minister tweeted.

"On Teachers' Day, greetings to the entire teaching fraternity who has been playing an unparalleled role in shaping the nation by selflessly guiding millions of souls," Shah said in a tweet.

Rahul Gandhi also took to Twitter and said: "The entire universe is a teacher for those who are willing to learn."

Teachers' Day is celebrated on September 5 ever year.

--IANS

aks/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)