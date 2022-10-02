JUST IN
WBSSC scam: CBI's 1st charge sheet details how Partha Chatterjee conspired
Best of BS Opinion: Surviving interesting times, Indian rich list & more
Monsoon season ends on a high, India records 6% surplus rain: IMD
PM Narendra Modi flags off Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express
Kharif procurement to begin from Oct 1, Khattar holds high-level meeting
Delhi's education revolution made infra of schools world-class: Sisodia
Ensure speedy implementation of public transport tracking system: Gadkari
Gas leak: BJP demands immediate arrest of meat processing plant owner
Unauthorised construction unending problem; satellite mapping important: SC
Cinema not only an industry but medium of artistic expression: Prez Murmu
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Direct flight from Vijayawada to Dubai to start from Oct 29: AAC
Business Standard

President Murmu condoles loss of lives in road accident in Kanpur

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday said she was deeply anguished to hear about the loss of lives in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur and offered condolences to the bereaved family members

Topics
Kanpur | road accident | Droupadi Murmu

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Droupadi Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday said she was deeply anguished to hear about the loss of lives in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur and offered condolences to the bereaved family members.

She also wished speedy recovery to the injured.

At least 22 people were killed and several critically injured when a tractor-trolley overturned and fell into a pond near a village in Kanpur district on Saturday, a senior official said.

The incident occurred in the evening near Bhadeuna village located within the Saar police station limits, he added.

"Deeply anguished by the news of the death of many people in a road accident in Kanpur. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this accident. I wish the injured people a speedy recovery," Murmu tweeted in Hindi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Kanpur

First Published: Sun, October 02 2022. 06:54 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.