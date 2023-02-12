JUST IN
President Murmu to embark on two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh today

President Droupadi Murmu will be on a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh from today to participate in various events including the Valedictory Session of UP Global Investors Summit-2023 in Lucknow

President Droupadi Murmu will be on a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh from today to participate in various events including the Valedictory Session of UP Global Investors Summit-2023 in Lucknow.

According to the President's Secretariat, "President will visit Uttar Pradesh from February 12 to 13, 2023."

On Sunday, the President will grace the Valedictory Session of UP Global Investors Summit-2023 in Lucknow.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 in Lucknow.

UP Global Investors Summit 2023 is the flagship investment summit of the Government of Uttar Pradesh. The mega event is aimed to bring together policymakers, industry leaders, academia, think tanks and leaders from across the world to collectively explore business opportunities and forge partnerships.

Investor UP 2.0 is a comprehensive, investor-centric and service-oriented investment ecosystem in Uttar Pradesh that endeavors to deliver relevant, well-defined, standardized services to investors, said an official statement.

In the evening, the President will attend a civic reception to be hosted in her honour by the Government of Uttar Pradesh at Lok Bhavan in Lucknow.

On February 13, President Murmu will grace the 10th convocation of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University in Lucknow.

Before returning to Delhi, she will also visit Kashi Vishwanath Temple and attend Ganga Aarti at Varanasi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, February 12 2023. 07:27 IST

