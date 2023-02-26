JUST IN
MP's Bhopal gets state's first women and child-friendly police station
Business Standard

President Murmu to grace Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav in Bikaner on Monday

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Bikaner in Rajasthan on Monday to grace the 14th Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Sunday

Topics
Indian President | rajasthan

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

President Droupadi Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu will visit Bikaner in Rajasthan on Monday to grace the 14th Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Sunday.

The 14th edition of the festival will be organised from February 25 to March 5 at Karni Singh Stadium in Bikaner by the Union Ministry of Culture.

The nine-day cultural extravaganza will see participation of artistes from across India. This festival is a unique effort to bring recognition to India's various arts, cuisines and handicrafts at one place.

The president will visit Bikaner where she will grace and address the 14th Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav on Monday, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a brief statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, February 26 2023. 17:29 IST

