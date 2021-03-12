President Ram Nath Kovind to visit Uttar Pradesh from March 13-15

-

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Uttar Pradesh from March 13 to 15, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement on Friday.
The president will reach Varanasi on Saturday afternoon, it said.
"On March 14, the president will visit Chapki in Sonbhadra district where he will grace the Vanvasi Samagam and inaugurate the newly constructed building of Seva Kunj Ashram," the statement said.
On March 15, he will attend the inaugural session of the Jagran Forum on issues relating to river Ganga, environment and culture of India in Varanasi, it said.
