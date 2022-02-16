Priyanka targets Modi, Adityanath for sharing stage with MoS Ajay Mishra

Congress leader Vadra on Wednesday hit out at Prime Minister and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister for sharing stage with Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni, whose son is a key accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Addressing an election campaign in Kanpur, which goes to polls on February 20, the Congress general secretary and its Uttar Pradesh in-charge slammed the BJP-led Centre and the state government for releasing Ashish Mishra, the minister's son, on bail.

Mishra, the accused in the October 3, 2021 violence in Lakhimpur Kheri, wherein eight people -- four farmers, two BJP workers and a journalist -- were killed, walked out of jail on Tuesday.

There has been a demand among opposition parties and farmers groups for sacking of Ajay Mishra Teni, the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, ever since the infamous incident in his native district of Lakhimpur Kheri.

Priyanka Gandhi, campaigning for Congress' Govind Nagar candidate Karishma Thakur, hit out at the BJP over a host of issues, including inflation, unemployment, women safety and farmers trouble.

The farmers held a protest, but they were mowed down. The minister's son came in his jeep and mowed down six farmers in front of thousands of people. But what did the government do? The PM and the CM share stage with that minister even today and have released their son on bail, she said.

I have met the families of the farmers who have died. I want to ask who is going to look after their families. I want to ask you (people) why are you asleep, what is the government giving you? They are making you dependent on a sack of ration and you are not waking up, she added.

The Congress leader mentioned the number of farmers killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident as six as against eight.

She further said serving people is the highest 'dharma' (duty) for any politician.

Whether Hinduism, Islam, Sikhism, Jainism or Buddhism, all religions have preached that service to the people is the highest form of 'dharma', she added.

Assembly elections in the state are being held in seven phases. The results will be announced on March 10.

