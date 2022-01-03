One more farmer arrested in Lakhimpur Kheri lynching case of 3 BJP workers

-
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested one more farmer in connection with the alleged lynching of three BJP workers during the violence that took place in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3 last year.
Lakhimpur Kheri police and senior prosecution officer (SPO) S.P. Yadav said that Gurpreet Singh, 22, had been absconding since the SIT released pictures of the suspects nearly two months ago.
Seven farmers have been arrested so far in connection with the lynching case.
The SIT had earlier arrested Vichitra Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Avtaar Singh, Ranjeet Singh, Kamaljeet Singh and Kawaljeet Singh after they were identified as suspects.
An FIR with charges of murder and rioting was initially registered against 'unidentified farmers' based on the complaint of BJP worker Sumit Jaiswal, who is a co-accused along with Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni's son, Ashish Mishra, in connection with the deaths of four farmers and a journalist during the violence.
The FIR filed by Sumit did not mention the deaths of the farmers and the journalist, who were allegedly mowed down by Ashish's convoy.
The first FIR related to the violence was lodged by police on the basis of a complaint by farmers against Ashish and others. The SIT has arrested 13 people in that case and has termed the incident as 'planned'.
In November, the Supreme Court had reconstituted the SIT and added new members, IPS officers S.B. Shiradkar, Preetinder Singh and Padmaja Chauhan, along with retired judge of Punjab and Haryana high court Rakesh Kumar Jain, to probe the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.
The SIT is expected to file a chargesheet in both the cases within the next two days as the deadline of 90 days for the investigation will end on Tuesday.
