Prophet remark row: 2 arrested under section 153A in Jama Masjid protest

Delhi Police arrested two persons on Saturday in connection with the Jama Masjid protest that took place on Friday over the controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad made by suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal.
"Two persons have been arrested last night under section 153A of IPC. Friday namaz always has a crowd, so we were alert that something could happen. But the way people came after offering namaz with banners and placards denotes that there is some kind of planning behind it," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Central district, Shweta Chauhan.
Section 153A of IPC is charged for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc; and doing acts prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony.
"We are investigating the matter and the messages circulated on WhatsApp over it. The initial probe has identified 4-5 locals. But most of the people are not locals," added the DCP.
Earlier on Friday, a massive protest erupted after Friday prayers at Delhi's Jama Masjid over alleged inflammatory remarks of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal.
"Almost 1,500 people had gathered in Jama Masjid for Friday prayers. After the prayers, nearly 300 people came out and started protesting over the inflammatory remarks by Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal," DCP Chauhan had told ANI.
Delhi Police had said they removed the protesters and the situation was brought under control.
All this came as the row over the alleged remarks on the Prophet Muhammad by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma led to global outrage.
Nupur Sharma made comments during a TV debate, and another leader Naveen Jindal posted a controversial remark on social media.
Delhi Police registered two FIRs-- one against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and the other against 31 people, including AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand - for allegedly spreading hate and hurting religious sentiments, officials said on Thursday.
Former Delhi BJP media unit head Naveen Kumar Jindal, who was expelled from the party over alleged remarks against Prophet Mohammad, and journalist Saba Naqvi, are among the people named in the second FIR.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
