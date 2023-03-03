JUST IN
Business Standard

Protecting animal habitats priority, says PM Modi on World Wildlife Day

Topics
Narendra Modi | wildlife

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Modi, PM Modi
Photo: ANI Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that protecting animal habitats has been a key priority for his government and this is bringing good results, as he extended wishes on World Wildlife Day.

"On World Wildlife Day, best wishes to wildlife lovers and those working on wildlife conservation. Protecting animal habitats is a key priority for us and we have seen good results in that. The year gone by will always be remembered as the year we welcomed cheetahs to our nation," he said.

World Wildlife Day is one of the United Nations international days to celebrate all the world's wild animals and plants and the contribution that they make to our lives and the health of the planet.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 21:00 IST

