'Provocative military maneuvers', says India on Chinese actions in Pangong

India on Tuesday said China's fresh attempt to change the status quo in the south bank area of Pangong lake is in "complete disregard" of the understandings reached between the two countries. External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said the Chinese side violated previously agreed understanding and engaged in "provocative military maneuvers" in the late night of August 29 and on August 30 in an attempt to change the status quo in the south bank area.

"As stated yesterday by Indian Army, the Indian side responded to these provocative actions and took appropriate defensive measures along the LAC in order to safeguard our interests and defend the territorial integrity," he said in response to a media query on the issue.

Srivastava said the Chinese troops again engaged in "provocative action" on Monday even as the ground commanders of the two sides were in discussions to de-escalate the situation. "Due to the timely defensive action, the Indian side was able to prevent these attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo," he said.