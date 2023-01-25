JUST IN
Haryana CM Khattar announces sugarcane price hike to Rs 372 per quintal
Rescue work underway after four-storey building collapse site in Lucknow
Comprehensive consultations with stakeholders must for reforms: Rijiju
India's trade with China risen by 50% despite aggression: Arvind Kejriwal
ED attaches Rs 76.54 cr worth assets of accused in Excise policy scam
Cong's Lamba targets Centre over inflation, failing to provide jobs
Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra aims to unite country: Farooq Abdullah
Over 1,500 cases of stone pelting on moving trains in 2022: Railways
Farmers' body FAIFA urges govt to take measures to curb cigarette smuggling
Booster dose of Covishield offers best immune response: Lancet study
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Rescue work underway after four-storey building collapse site in Lucknow
icon-arrow-left
Police detain 4 SFI students for planning of screening BBC's doc on Jamia
Business Standard

Haryana CM Khattar announces sugarcane price hike to Rs 372 per quintal

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday announced a Rs 10 per quintal hike in sugarcane price, raising the crop's rate to Rs 372 a quintal

Topics
Haryana Government | Manohar Lal Khattar | Sugarcane price

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Haryana CM Khattar announces sugarcane price hike to Rs 372 per quintal
Haryana CM Khattar announces sugarcane price hike to Rs 372 per quintal

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday announced a Rs 10 per quintal hike in sugarcane price, raising the crop's rate to Rs 372 a quintal.

The new price will come into force from the current crushing season.

Khattar said that safeguarding the interest of farmers is the utmost priority of the state government.

"I urge the farmers that the prices have been hiked and now they should bring their sugarcane to the mills so the mills can run smoothly. Closure of sugar mills is neither in the interest of the farmers nor of the mills," he said.

Crushing at sugar mills had recently come to a halt as protesting farmers had stopped supply of sugarcane by locking the main entrances of the fourteen mills in the state.

The farmers had been demanding a hike in the sugarcane's state advised price from Rs 362 to Rs 450 per quintal.

According to an official statement, the Chief Minister said though the current sugar price has not increased as expected, Haryana is giving high prices in comparison to other states.

The chief minister said that the opposition and some farmer unions were doing politics on this issue (on cane price issue), which is not fair. Farmers also understand today that the sugar mills are running at a loss and despite this, the government is taking decisions in the interest of the farmers, he said.

The statement, quoting official data, said at present the sugar mills of the state are facing a loss of Rs 5,293 crore.

The percentage of sugar recovery in the cooperative mills is 9.75 per cent while the percentage of private mills is 10.24 per cent, he said.

He further said that to increase the sugar recovery and make the mills financially stable, the capacity of cooperative sugar mills is being increased along with setting up ethanol and energy plants. Besides this, the renovation of mills has been done.

The chief minister said that a committee was earlier constituted under the chairmanship of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister J P Dalal and after considering the demands of the sugarcane farmers the committee had submitted its report.

The committee held several meetings with the farmers, cooperative department, private mills, and subject experts and recommended the hike, along with other important recommendations, he said.

He said timely payment to sugarcane farmers has been assured. A total of Rs 2,628 crore has been paid in the year 2020-21, hence there is no pendency for this year.

Khattar said that directions have been issued to the cooperative sugar mills to make payment to the farmers within a week. Farmers have also been offered that if they wish to run the sugar mills, the government can also consider this.

Meanwhile, the chief minister said that due to intense cold weather conditions, the mustard crop has been damaged. Regular Girdawari (revenue survey) will be started from February 5 to assess the damage and farmers will be given compensation for the damage.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Haryana Government

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 16:20 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU