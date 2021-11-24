Public participation key to achieving cleaner air for all: Minister

-
ALSO READ
It is an emergency situation, says SC on air pollution in Delhi-NCR
Study on vaccine efficacy against Delta plus variant is underway: ICMR
Supreme Court suggests 2-day lockdown in Delhi to bring down air pollution
Delta plus should be treated as variant of concern: Former ICMR scientist
Stubble burning share in Delhi's pollution rises to season's highest of 36%
-
Union Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change (EF & CC), Bhupender Singh Yadav has called for a concerted action by all to contain the growing menace of air pollution in Indian cities.
Inaugurating a two-day sensitization-cum-review workshop on National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) for the Western Region states of Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh in Mumbai on Tuesday, Yadav asked all officials and stakeholders to work with a missionary zeal and understand that "fighting air pollution is not just a job, but a service to humanity. Public participation is key to achieving cleaner air for all with sensitisation of mayors, NGOs, students, and the public."
The National Clean Air Programme has been launched by the Centre as a long-term, time-bound, national level strategy to tackle the air pollution problem across the country in a comprehensive manner.
It aims to achieve 20 per cent to 30 per cent reduction in Particulate Matter concentrations by 2024 keeping 2017 as the base year. Under NCAP, 132 non-attainment cities (NA Cities) have been identified across the country based on the Air Quality data from 2014-2018.
A number of MoUs were also signed between NCAP and eligible Maharashtra's cities under the a15th Finance Commission Million Plus Cities Challenge Fund'.
Participating in the inaugural session, Maharashtra Minister for Environment and Climate Change, Aaditya Thackeray informed that BEST (Mumbai's suburban transport system) is planning to convert half its fleet into electric buses by 2023 and the entire fleet by 2027, as a part of Mumbaia¿s initiatives for clean air.
Representatives of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa made presentations about the action plans being implemented in their respective states.
--IANS
niv/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU