India records 1,225 cases of Covid in 24 hrs, active infections at 14,307

With 1,225 new coronavirus infections reported in a day, India's infection tally rose to 4,30,24,440, while the active cases dipped to 14,307, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.
The death toll climbed to 5,21,129 with 28 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.
A reduction of 397 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The country's daily Covid positivity rate was recorded at 0.20 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.23 per cent.
A total of 78.91 crore Covid tests have been conducted so far, with 6,07,987 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.
India's COVID-19 tally had surpassed the one crore-mark on December 19, 2020.
The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.
