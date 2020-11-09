Puducherry records 63 new coronavirus cases, tally rises to 35,900

-
Puducherry reported 63 new
COVID-19 cases while a 74-year old woman succumbed to the virus taking the toll in the union territory to 602, a top Health Department official said on Monday.
The 63 fresh cases were reported during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Monday after the examination of 2,530 samples, Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release here.
The overall infection count rose to 35,900 (after transfer of one case to Tamil Nadu).
The patient who succumbed to coronavirus had severe Covid pneumonia, the Health department Director said.
He said the fatality and recovery rates were 1.68 per cent and 95.30 per cent respectively.
As many as 3,41,534 samples were tested so far and it was found that 3,00,426 of them were negative.
The result of the examination of the remaining specimens was awaited, he added.
The Puducherry region accounted for 56 of the 63 new cases while Mahe reported six and Yanam added one, Mohan Kumar said, adding no fresh infection was reported from Karaikal region.
Mohan Kumar said of the 35,900 Covid cases, 1,086 were active while as many as 34,212 patients had recovered and were discharged so far. The death toll stood at 602.
He said 145 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery during the last 24 hours.
