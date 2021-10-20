Pune city records zero Covid-19 deaths for first time in eight months

Maharashtra's city reported zero COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, for the first time in the last eight months, an official said.

As many as 112 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the Municipal Corporation limits during the day, taking the overall tally to 5,03,469, while no casualties were reported during the day, the official said.

"Today, not a single COVID-19 death was reported in the municipal limits. This the first time since February 6 earlier this year," Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol tweeted.

Pune city has so far recorded 9,067 deaths.

A total of 406 new cases were reported in Pune district, raising the tally of infections in the region to 11,48,067, while with six casualties the toll touched 19,059, it was stated.

Meanwhile, the Pune Municipal Corporation on Wednesday issued an order allowing restaurants, eateries, bars and food courts to remain open till midnight, and permitting shops and commercial establishments to operate till 11 pm.

