Pune city records zero Covid-19 deaths for first time in eight months

-
ALSO READ
Market boom delivers a huge boost to returns of special situation funds
Assam flood situation continues to improve; 7000 still affected
Bangladesh records highest single-day Covid deaths in over a month
For first time since March 30, Rajasthan records no Covid-19 death
India records 3,26,098 Covid-19 cases, 3,890 deaths in last 24 hrs
-
Maharashtra's Pune city reported zero COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, for the first time in the last eight months, an official said.
As many as 112 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the Pune Municipal Corporation limits during the day, taking the overall tally to 5,03,469, while no casualties were reported during the day, the official said.
"Today, not a single COVID-19 death was reported in the Pune municipal limits. This the first time since February 6 earlier this year," Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol tweeted.
Pune city has so far recorded 9,067 deaths.
A total of 406 new cases were reported in Pune district, raising the tally of infections in the region to 11,48,067, while with six casualties the toll touched 19,059, it was stated.
Meanwhile, the Pune Municipal Corporation on Wednesday issued an order allowing restaurants, eateries, bars and food courts to remain open till midnight, and permitting shops and commercial establishments to operate till 11 pm.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU