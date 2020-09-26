Pune coronavirus update: 4,180 new cases added in district, 93 more die

-
-
The COVID-19 tally in Pune district
of Maharashtra mounted to 2,73,012 with addition of 4,180 new cases in the last 24 hours, a health official said on Saturday.
With 93 people succumbing to the infection, the total fatality count in the district reached 6,220, he said.
A total of 1,695 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours.
"Of the 4,180 fresh cases, 1,637 infections were reported from the limits of Pune Municipal Corporation, which now has 1,40,588 patients. A total of 1,151 new cases were reported from Pimpri Chinchwad area, where the COVID-19 count now stands at 75,267," the official said.
The number of positive cases in rural, civil hospital and Pune Cantonment Board areas has increased to 57,157, he added.
