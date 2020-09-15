JUST IN
Pune coronavirus update: District records 2,481 Covid cases; 79 more die

Pune district reported 2,481 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its count to 227,307, a health official said

Press Trust of India  |  Pune 

Pune district reported 2,481 new

coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its count to 2,27,307 on Monday, a health official said.

The death toll increased to 5,222 with 79 more patients succumbing to the infection during the same period, he said.

Also, 1,456 patients were discharged from hospitals following their recovery from the infection in the western Maharashtra district, the official said.

"Of the 2,481 cases, 1,100 were reported from areas under Pune Municipal Corporation limits, where the count rose to 1,20,757.

"With 760 cases, Pimpri-Chinchwad's tally stood at 64,382," he said.

The number of positive cases in rural and Pune Cantonment Board areas increased to 42,168, the official said.

First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 06:10 IST

