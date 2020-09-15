Pune coronavirus update: District records 2,481 Covid cases; 79 more die

-
ALSO READ
Pune coronavirus update: District records 4,273 cases, nears 200,000-mark
Pune coronaviurs update: District records 3,433 new cases; 56 more die
2,639 new coronavirus cases recorded in Maharashtra's Pune district
Pune coronavirus update: 1,134 new Covid-19 cases, 29 deaths reported
Covid-19: Pune records highest single-day spike with 4,935 new cases
-
Pune district reported 2,481 new
coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its count to 2,27,307 on Monday, a health official said.
The death toll increased to 5,222 with 79 more patients succumbing to the infection during the same period, he said.
Also, 1,456 patients were discharged from hospitals following their recovery from the infection in the western Maharashtra district, the official said.
"Of the 2,481 cases, 1,100 were reported from areas under Pune Municipal Corporation limits, where the count rose to 1,20,757.
"With 760 cases, Pimpri-Chinchwad's tally stood at 64,382," he said.
The number of positive cases in rural and Pune Cantonment Board areas increased to 42,168, the official said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU