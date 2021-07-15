China building concrete camps few km from Naku La in Sikkim, Eastern Ladakh

-
ALSO READ
Sikkim coronavirus update: State reports 147 new Covid-19 cases, one death
US closely monitoring situation along India-China border: Official
Fully vaccinated tourists can visit Sikkim from July 5 as govt lifts ban
India, China agree to hold next round of military talks soon, says MEA
China admits four PLA soldiers were killed in Galwan Valley clash
-
New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Amid the ongoing military standoff with India, the Chinese Army is building permanent concrete structures near the Line of Actual Control, which will allow its troops access the disputed areas with India in a very short time.
Senior government sources told ANI that one such camp is coming up few kilometres inside the Chinese territory opposite the Naku La area in north Sikkim area, which is barely a few minutes distance from the area where Indian and Chinese troops had clashed last year when the confrontation started and also in January this year.
"The Chinese are building permanent concrete structures which will allow them to deploy troops near the frontline areas. The road infrastructure is also very good which will allow them to reach the border areas with India much more swiftly than before," the sources said.
The building of these warm modern buildings have also been observed near the areas in eastern Ladakh as well as the Arunachal sector, the sources said.
The buildings are also going to help the Chinese Army address the issue of its soldiers feeling uncomfortable during winters in forward areas, the sources said.
The Chinese troops were highly uncomfortable during their forward deployment with eastern Ladakh in extreme winters forcing them to rotate 90 per cent of their manpower from there.
The building of permanent structures in the border areas also shows the Chinese intent of staying in forward locations for a long time.
The Chinese have disengaged from the Pangong lake area and sent troops back to the Rutog town in the Tibet area under their occupation. The Chinese have been building infrastructure there too, the sources said.
India and China have been in a standoff situation since last year after the Chinese aggressively moved into Indian areas and had violent face-offs with Indian security forces.
The two sides also clashed in the Galwan valley which led to the deaths of several Chinese and Indian soldiers. Though India has declared that it lost 20 troops in the clash, the Chinese have not yet acknowledged the number of its dead soldiers.
India and China have held several rounds of talks but the outcome has not been much.
The Chinese have also been dragging their feet on resolving the issues at friction points and are reluctant to commit to resolving the longstanding pending issues.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU