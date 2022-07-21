6.1 mn pucca houses made under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana: Puri to LS

-
ALSO READ
PM Kisan Yojana: How to apply for benefits under the farmer scheme
Explained: What is Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and how to avail subsidy?
Jan Suraksha schemes bring insurance, pension accessible to common man: FM
Who is Madhabi Puri Buch, the new SEBI chief?
PM Kisan Yojana: A complete guide to availing 12th installment of scheme
-
A total of 61 lakh all-weather 'pucca' houses, out of 1.22 crore houses, have been constructed or delivered to beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban's (PMAY-U) 'Housing for All' mission, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday.
Under PMAY-U, central assistance has been provided to states and
Union Territories (UTs) since June 25, 2015 for giving all-weather pucca houses to eligible urban beneficiaries, including homeless people.
Puri, said in Lok Sabha, that based on the project proposals submitted by states/UTs, a total of 1.22 crore houses have been sanctioned during the mission period, that is, till 31 March 2022, and completion of the projects generally takes 12-36 months in different verticals of the scheme.
He said during Question Hour that against the sanctioned houses, 1.01 crore have been grounded for construction, of which 61.15 lakh are completed or delivered to the beneficiaries.
The minister said out of the total 1.22 crore sanctioned houses, around 41 lakh houses have been sanctioned in the last two years.
Puri said states and UTs have been advised to expedite the construction of sanctioned houses so that all houses are completed within the stipulated timeline as per detailed project reports.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU