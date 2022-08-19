Delhi urban regeneration policy to give sweeping powers to Centre: Report

The Centre may soon have the power to direct the Development Authority (DDA) or a municipal body to notify any area in for "redevelopment". The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has proposed amendments to the Development Act, according to a report by the Times of India (TOI).

The report added that the block or area the Centre will identify for 'regeneration' would have to be mandatorily redeveloped, and all the property owners will have to participate in the plan.

"The authority or the local body shall take over all land vested in it and may summarily evict occupants from the said land to implement the land pooling or urban regeneration policy. No compensation shall be paid, except as notified in the policy," the amendments say.

The amendment will apply to lal dora land of the urbanised village, developed areas, and vacant land. Areas that qualify as 'extremely vulnerable to disasters' can also be notified for redevelopment.

According to TOI, the land that "lacks minimum standards of quality of built environment" due to it being "aged or substandard" can also be taken for redevelopment.

The areas that are 'unauthorised constructions and settlements on untenable sites' can also be marked for urban regeneration.

The area can be designated "notwithstanding the fact that the minimum threshold of voluntary participation as specified in the urban regeneration policy may not have been achieved."



According to the draft, there is no policy for urban regeneration except for the provisions for redevelopment in the Master Plan for Delhi (MPD)-2021.

It stated that there would be provisions to avoid multiple stamp duty and registration charges on the deed of exchanges during the implementation of land pooling and regeneration processes.

The draft mentioned that a special purpose vehicle would be formed by the land owners of a sector or a block to implement land pooling and urban regeneration.

The general public can submit their suggestions on the proposed amendments within 30 days.