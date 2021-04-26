JUST IN
Mumbai may be gaining the upper hand in coronavirus fight: Expert
Business Standard

Punjab government orders closure of shops by 5 pm to curb Covid surge

The state extended the night curfew by two hours.

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Stores are closed during a lockdown in New Delhi, India, on Friday, April 23, 2021.
Representational image

In a bid to tackle the coronavirus spread, the Punjab government has ordered the closure of shops by 5 pm and extended the night curfew by two hours.

"All shops will remain open till 5 pm," said Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar addressing mediapersons after a cabinet meeting here on Monday.

He said the night curfew will now be imposed from 6 pm in the state. Presently, the curfew restrictions remain in place from 8 pm to 5 am daily.

First Published: Mon, April 26 2021. 20:40 IST

