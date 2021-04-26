Punjab government orders closure of shops by 5 pm to curb Covid surge

In a bid to tackle the spread, the Punjab government has ordered the closure of shops by 5 pm and extended the night curfew by two hours.

"All shops will remain open till 5 pm," said Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar addressing mediapersons after a cabinet meeting here on Monday.

He said the night curfew will now be imposed from 6 pm in the state. Presently, the curfew restrictions remain in place from 8 pm to 5 am daily.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)