Punjab: Opp parties demand cut in VAT on fuel as govt slashes excise duty

The opposition parties on Sunday demanded from the AAP government in Punjab to reduce VAT on fuel after the Union government slashed excise duty on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers.
Sunil Jakhar, who joined the BJP a few days ago after quitting the Congress, demanded from the Bhagwant Mann-led government to reduce VAT on fuel.
Thank you @BhagwantMann ji for gracefully acknowledging Central Govt's commitment for procuring Moong at #MSP in Punjab. Even the excise duty on #Petrol #Diesel has been reduced substantially, now request you to similarly reduce the VAT in #Punjab, said Jakhar in a tweet.
Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma too asked the state government to bring down VAT on fuel.
Because of frequent load shedding in the state, farmers are buying diesel for running their submersible pumps to irrigate their crops, he said.
The state government should reduce tax on diesel and petrol and give relief to farmers and people, he said.
Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal also demanded from the government to slash tax on fuel. He tweeted that not doing so would mean the betrayal of people.
The Centre on Saturday had cut excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre to give relief to consumers battered by high fuel prices that have also pushed inflation to a multi-year high.
The excise duty cut would translate into a reduction of Rs 9.5 a litre on petrol and Rs 7 a litre on diesel after taking into account its impact on other levies.
