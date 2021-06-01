Rahul Gandhi again targets Centre's efforts to check black fungus issue

-
ALSO READ
Doctors urge for early treatment of black fungus, more drug availability
AIIMS to develop guidelines to treat black fungus amid rising cases
Delhi govt sets up panel for distribution of Amphotericin-B injection
Telangana declares black fungus as notifiable disease under epidemic act
Odisha declares black fungus as notifiable disease under Epidemic Act
-
Expressing concern over a rise in black fungus or Mucormycosis cases in the country, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday again targeted the central government on its efforts to curb the rise in fungal infection.
Taking to Twitter, he sought answers from the Centre to three of his questions.
"Central Government should clarify about the Black fungus epidemic - 1. What is being done for Amphotericin B drug shortage? 2. What is the procedure for getting this medicine to the patient? 3. Instead of giving treatment, why is the public getting bogged down in formalities by the government?" he posted on his Twitter page.
The Congress MP has previously also attacked the BJP government and blamed the "inefficiency" of the PM Narendra Modi government for the "epidemic of black fungus along with the Covid pandemic" in the country.
Cases of Covid-19 triggered black fungus across the country have witnessed a significant increase, which has also led to a significant rise in the death toll. Karnataka has reported 1,250 cases and 39 related deaths so far. In Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, 39 people died due to the infection. On Friday, two succumbed to the infection in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh's Meerut reported 147 black fungus cases in total.
Meanwhile, on Sunday, India received a consignment of 200,000 AmBisome (Amphotericin B injection), informed Ambassador of India to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU