JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer expresses solidarity with India

Global warming behind one in three heat-related deaths, study affirms
Business Standard

Andaman and Nicobar coronavirus update: 21 new cases, 1 fresh fatality

The Covid-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 7,005 on Tuesday, while the Union territory's coronavirus death toll reached 115

Topics
Coronavirus | Health crisis | Death toll

Press Trust of India  |  Port Blair 

vaccine
Photo: Shutterstock

The COVID-19 tally of Andaman

and Nicobar Islands rose to 7,005 on Tuesday as 21 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the Union territory's coronavirus death toll to 115, a health official said.

Six new patients have travel history, while 15 fresh infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Thirty-six more people have been cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 6,719, the official said.

The Union territory now has 171 active cases, he said.

The administration has so far tested over 3.86 lakh samples for COVID-19.

A total of 1,08,403 people have received the first dose of the COVID vaccine, while 17,371 people have been administered the second dose.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, June 01 2021. 09:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU