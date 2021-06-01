Thane coronavirus update: 512 new cases, 34 more deaths reported

has added 512 new cases of



coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,16,364, an official said on Tuesday.

Besides these new cases reported on Monday, 34 more people also succumbed to the viral infection, pushing the death toll in the district to 9,248, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in stood at 1.79 per cent, he added.

Details of recovered and under-treatment patients were not provided by the district administration.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,10,165, while the death toll has reached 2,073, another official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)