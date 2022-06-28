Rahul Gandhi criticises BJP over Alt News co-founder Zubair's arrest

-
ALSO READ
Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair sent to one-day police remand
BJP attacks Rahul Gandhi for remarks over Lord Ram
LIVE: Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair arrested by Delhi police
Rahul Gandhi should take charge as Congress president: Bhupesh Baghel
TMC 'fact-finding team' to visit Prayagraj after family's killing in city
-
Reacting to the arrest of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said "the arrest of one voice of truth will only give rise to a thousand more".
"Every person exposing BJP's hate, bigotry and lies is a threat to them. Arresting one voice of truth will only give rise to a thousand more. Truth ALWAYS triumphs over tyranny", said Gandhi in a tweet using the hashtag #DaroMat.
Journalist and Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair was arrested by the Delhi Police on Monday evening on charges of hurting religious sentiments under sections of the Indian Penal Code.
The police had registered a case after getting a complaint from a twitter handle, where it was alleged that Zubair had tweeted a questionable image with a purpose to deliberately hurt religious sentiments.
Terming the arrest as an assault on truth, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor demanded his immediate release. "India's few fact-checking services, especially @AltNews, perform a vital service in our post-truth political environment, rife with disinformation. They debunk falsehoods whoever perpetrates them. To arrest @zoo_bear is an assault on truth. He should be released immediately," said Tharoor in a tweet.
Former Minister and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also tweeted and said: "Altnews & @zoo_bear have been in the forefront of exposing the bogus claims of the Vishguru, who has struck back with a vengeance characteristic of him. Delhi Police, reporting to the Union Home Minister, has long lost any pretensions of professionalism and independence".
--IANS
avr/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU